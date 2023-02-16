World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
On February 15, it was reported that the supplies of Viagra drug to Russia would be terminated. As soon as the news was made public, many Russian men rushed to drug stores to stock up on erectile dysfunction pills.

"People decided to stock up. A number of pharmacies in Moscow have already run out of the drug, while others have only most expensive packages with the maximum number of pills left,” Ostorozhno, Moskva Telegram channel said with reference to websites of popular city pharmacies.

Oleg Apolikhin, the chief freelance specialist of the Ministry of Health for male reproductive health, told gazeta.ru publication that Viagra had dozens of domestic analogue drugs with sildenafil being their active ingredient.

On February 15, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that the management of the US-based pharmaceutical company Viatris decided to suspend the supplies of Viagra tablets to the Russian market. This decision was made earlier last year, the department said.

