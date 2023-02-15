Azov fighter disguised as refugee arrested in Russia

In Rostov-on-Don, FSB (Federal Security Bureau) officers detained a fighter of Ukraine's Azov regiment (recognised as a terrorist organisation, banned in Russia). The fighter entered Russia under the guise of a refugee, the press service of the FSB said.

The fighter joined the regiment in 2016. He took part in the "March of Nations" in Kyiv. Afterwards, he came to Russia as a refugee and wanted to stay in the country legally. It was later revealed that the man was propagating his terrorist organisation among young people.

Azov symbols and advertising materials were found in his apartment. A criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Article 205.5 (Participation in activities of a terrorist organisation) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.