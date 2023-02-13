World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

U.S. President Informed that Doomsday Clock is now 90 seconds before Midnight

Society

U.S. President Informed that Doomsday Clock is now 90 seconds before Midnight

U.S. President Informed that Doomsday Clock is now 90 seconds before Midnight

Based on reliable sources, the following leaked – Top-Secret – conversation actually happened. The White House has neither, confirmed, nor denied its authenticity much less the identity of the characters that were involved.

Obiden: It is time… Synchronize our clock watches! Watcha got?

Harass: Mine says… 7-Eleven. That would be… Around lunchtime.

Obiden: Hmmmm… Muh timepiece has seemed to stop.

Harass: Did you… Change your battery?

Obiden: C’mon maan. Muh Timex is a plug-in.

Harass: Wouldn’t that be an Apple – i watch – a – Phone?

Obiden: No. It is more like muh hair. One follicle plug at a time!

Harass: Alrighty. Why don’t we just count instead?

Obiden: Mister President… You start.

Harass: 99 bottles of beer on the wall. 99…

Obiden: C’mon maan. I only do digit o’s.

Harass: Okay. You start.

Obiden: 1 - 2 - 3…

Harass: Four! She was just seventeen.

Obiden: C’mon maan. That’s muh line!

Harass: Fine. Let’s treat this like a broken clock. It is always right… Twice a day. Right?

Obiden: Wrong. Not on muh swatch! Get it?

Of course, that parody never happened. Right? Or, did it? With the litany of fake news, lies, and circle-backs lately coming out of the White House Press corps as well as from the Lame Stream Media, which follows the Administrative spin to a T, one has doubts. Still, parody or not, the White House’s silence on this troubling development is no laughing matter.

Moreover, consider some late breaking news. China Joe Biden, while addressing a diverse group of Noo Yawkers, claimed Glowbull Warming, and not the prospect of imminent Thermonuclear War with Russia, is America’s greatest existential threat.

Why wouldn’t he. A Green Comet is scheduled to pass directly overhead Joe’s Rehoboth safe house tonight. Astronomers predict that the comet will leave in its wake more revelations: Joe’s possession of classified, top-secret documents, were not confined to just three locations. Turns out, he – like the comet – leaked a trail all across America. Maybe even beyond.

Have this on good authority from Secret Squirrel’s sworn testimony that the writing is now in the sky: Green – 10 percent – greed is slovenly…

Worse yet, China Joe accused Orange Man Bad of his own crime! Suffice to say, President Trump’s classifieds were on the upand-up. As always.

Montresor

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Popular
PMC Wagner fighter executed with sledgehammer. Another video appears

Another video of the alleged execution of a fighter of private military company Wagner appeared on the Internet. The video appears on Grey Zone Telegram channel, which is associated with PMC Wagner

Another video of PMC Wagner fighter killed with sledgehammer appears on the Internet
Chechen President Kadyrov says Russia should take Odessa and Kharkiv
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russian troops should capture Odessa and Kharkiv
Russian forces destroy repairs workshop, take control of more settlements in DPR
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Great events to take place on February 23-24
Putin and Biden to speak on the anniversary of the start of the special operation Lyuba Lulko Ukraine Intervention: Tread Lightly the Sleeping Colossus Guy Somerset Whatever Vova wants, Vova doesn't get Dmitry Sudakov
John Bolton uses one phrase to describe Putin
USA recruits Islamic State terrorists for terrorist attacks in Russia
Putin and Biden to speak on February 21 before grand changes follow
Putin and Biden to speak on February 21 before grand changes follow
Last materials
Putin and Biden to speak on the anniversary of the start of the special operation
John Bolton describes Putin in his interview
Great events expected on first anniversary of Russian special operation in Ukraine
USA recruits and trains jihadist militants to conduct terrorist attacks in Russia
Russia reports Ukraine's losses in Kransy Lyman direction
Another video of PMC Wagner fighter killed with sledgehammer appears on the Internet
Chechen President Kadyrov says Russia should take Odessa and Kharkiv
Ukraine Intervention: Tread Lightly the Sleeping Colossus
Ukraine Intervention: Understanding the American Outlook
Ukrainian forces try to land on Dnieper's left bank in Kherson
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy