World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Limp Bizkit's new video has Putin as frontman singer while Biden is shown as demented guitarist

Society

American band Limp Bizkit released a deepfake video for the song Out Of Style. The video was uploaded on the YouTube channel of the band on February 8, 2023.

The video, made by vocalist Fred Durst and director Mark Klasfeld, portrays each musician as a politician. With the use of deepfake technology, Durst turns into Russian President Vladimir Putin, while the rest of the band appear as American President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. 

All the "politicians" gather in a garage where they play musical instruments and sing.

The song starts with: "We can't change the past, but we can start today to make a better tomorrow." The track is featured on Limp Bizkit's Still Sucks sixth studio album that was released last year.

Limp Bizkit was founded in 1994. To date, the band has sold over 40 million copies of their records worldwide.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukrainian troops shoot a group of Polish mercenaries in Vuhledar, DPR

Incidents of confrontation between Ukrainian and Polish units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have become more frequent during the recent weeks

Ukrainian military men execute group of Polish mercenaries in Vuhledar
Russian Defence Minister: We destroy all Western weapons in Ukraine
Russian troops destroy all Western arms in Ukraine - Defence Minister Shoigu
Chechnya's Kadyrov says when special military operation in Ukraine is going to end
Moscow will not tolerate rabid anti-Russian propaganda from US Embassy
Ukraine-NATO vs. Russia: The end of a cold war and the beginning of a hot one John V. What's with Americans and Balloons? Guy Somerset German tanks with crosses on them disturb Russian genetic memory like nothing else on earth Lyuba Lulko
Germany will send 178 outdated tanks to Ukraine
Zelensky roots out democracy in Ukraine using conflict with Russia as an excuse
Tectonic plates move for three meters in Turkey earthquake
Tectonic plates move for three meters in Turkey earthquake
Last materials
Limp Bizkit's new video has Putin as frontman singer while Biden is shown as demented guitarist
If Britain sends fighter jets to Ukraine, the whole world will deal with consequences
Russia ready to resume nuclear tests on Novaya Zemlya
Russia stunned at USA's Nord Stream blasts confessions
Video shows tank crushing parked car in Donetsk
Russian forces destroy UAV upgrade workshops in Kharkiv
Moscow accuses Washington of total hybrid war against Russia
Former British Colonel says Putin was right about the weakness of the West
Ukraine prepares for counterattack to recapture lost territories
Germany approves sending 178 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy