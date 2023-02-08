Limp Bizkit's new video has Putin as frontman singer while Biden is shown as demented guitarist

American band Limp Bizkit released a deepfake video for the song Out Of Style. The video was uploaded on the YouTube channel of the band on February 8, 2023.

The video, made by vocalist Fred Durst and director Mark Klasfeld, portrays each musician as a politician. With the use of deepfake technology, Durst turns into Russian President Vladimir Putin, while the rest of the band appear as American President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

All the "politicians" gather in a garage where they play musical instruments and sing.

The song starts with: "We can't change the past, but we can start today to make a better tomorrow." The track is featured on Limp Bizkit's Still Sucks sixth studio album that was released last year.

Limp Bizkit was founded in 1994. To date, the band has sold over 40 million copies of their records worldwide.