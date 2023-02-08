World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Video shows tank crushing parked car in Donetsk

In Donetsk, a tank drove over a parked car. The video of the incident was posted on Typical Donetsk Telegram channel.

The video shows that the front of the car was flattened as a result of the accident. There is also a large dent on the roof of the car.

The tank drove over the vehicle near Petrovskoye Cafe. No one was hurt.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
