In Donetsk, a tank drove over a parked car. The video of the incident was posted on Typical Donetsk Telegram channel.
The video shows that the front of the car was flattened as a result of the accident. There is also a large dent on the roof of the car.
The tank drove over the vehicle near Petrovskoye Cafe. No one was hurt.
