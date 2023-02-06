Russian Olympic ice dancing champion develops gangrene of his leg

Russian Olympic champion in ice dancing Roman Kostomarov is developing gangrene of his leg.

The 45-year-old athlete has most of the leg affected. Foot necrosis and sepsis have developed within the last few days. Doctors insist his leg should be amputated up to his knee to prevent infection from spreading further.

Kostomarov remains in serious condition, which makes it impossible to have the surgery done as soon as possible, doctors said.

On February 4, Shot Telegram channel reported that the skater was at risk of losing his leg. Examination showed the presence of gas bubbles in soft tissues of the left ankle joint and the lower third of the athlete's leg.

Doctors tried to save the leg, but the prognosis was unfavourable. The athlete developed tissue necrosis due to his long connection to the ventilation machine.

Roman Kostomarov was hospitalised on 10 January. He was diagnosed with left-sided pneumonia in combination with influenza B.

Roman Kostomarov is the champion of the 2006 Olympics, a two-time world champion (2004, 2005) and a three-time winner of the European Championships (2004, 2005, 2006) paired with Tatiana Navka.