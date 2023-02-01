World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US eco activist arrested for walking calf on Red Square

US eco-activist Alicia Day, who walked a calf on Red Square, was sentenced to 13 days of arrest and a fine of 20,000 rubles (about $290), the press service of the Tverskoy Court said.

The court found the 34-year-old woman guilty of obstructing pedestrians at an unauthorised act and disobeying the police. The case file said that Day, while walking the animal, was shouting: "Animals are not food."

The US citizen was detained on Red Square on the evening of January 31. She spent the night at the police station, where Izvestia correspondents came to see her.

Day told them that she had bought a calf from a classifieds website. The calf was sent to an animal rehabilitation centre, RIA Novosti said.

"I didn't want to say anything. I just wanted to show the cow her country, the capital of her country. Sometimes I enjoy walking farm animals because people tell me at times that they start eating less meat when they meet my animals,” Day said.

According to the woman, she was going to take the calf to Kirov, where she rents a place in the stable and keeps another cow. Day also said that she came to Russia in the summer of 2022 and then bought two cows.

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
