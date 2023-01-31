Meter over Krasnoyarsk: Locals report their houses shaking

Residents of the Krasnoyarsk region of Russia could eyewitness the fall of a large meteor that burned up and exploded while passing through the layers of the earth's atmosphere.

Videos of the incident that appeared on social media show the moment when the meteor could be seen in the sky. It then exploded and fell into pieces. A bright flash lit up the sky.

Local residents said that they could hear loud noise. Some added that they could even feel their houses shaking.

The meteor reportedly crashed in the area of the regional capital, the city of Krasnoyarsk.

Specialists assume that the meteor was from one to five meters in diameter.