KFC customers in St. Petersburg lose it while waiting for their bucket

A fight broke out at a KFC restaurant in St. Petersburg between employees and several customers. A video showing the start of the conflict appeared on social media.

The video shows several visitors standing at the cash desk and asking employees to give them their order. One of them starts acting aggressively and calls employees names. The man is seen slamming his hand on the counter and yelling: "You give me my order now!"

Two men then climb over the counter and start fighting with the employees. One of the men can be heard saying: "Give me my bucket until I rape you!"

The conflict quickly evolved into a fight with other customers and security of the restaurant. One of the visitors used a pepper spray in an attempt to protect himself against the attackers, but the latter took possession of the spray and used it against the visitor.

The fight ended when the police arrived. The restaurant was closed.