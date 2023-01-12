World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Two patients escape from mental hospital and freeze to death hours later

Society

Two patients escaped from a psychiatric hospital in the village of Iskra, the Kursk region of Russia. Their bodies were found on January 11 at a cemetery in the same village, not far from the hospital. The men most likely froze to death during the night.

The deceased were identified as previously convicted 53-year-old Anatoly Semin from Kursk and 42-year-old Vartan Arakelyan from the town of Gorshechnoye, the Kursk region. 

They escaped through unlocked bars on the ground floor window. Their disappearance was discovered yesterday during the morning round at the Clinical Psychiatric Hospital named after the Holy Great Martyr and Healer Panteleimon.

The bodies of the two men were found hours later.

Semin ended up in a psychiatric hospital in 2009 after he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia with a continuous type of treatment. Arakelyan was hospitalised in 2017 with severe mental retardation, behavioural disorders, emotional instability and aggressive tendencies.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
