Video: Boy has his head trapped in moving escalator in Moscow

Society

In Moscow, a child had his head trapped in a moving escalator. The boy ended up in intensive care.

On the morning of January 3, 11-year-old Misha and his father were exiting Okruzhnaya station. As they were riding the escalator up, the boy put his head on his hand that was resting on the moving railing. At some point, he was pulled in between the escalator and the suspended structure. His father immediately rushed to help, but it appears from the vide that he could not do anything. The escalator stopped in about a minute.

After EMERCOM rescuers freed the boy from the trap, he was urgently hospitalised in the intensive care unit of the children's hospital. He was diagnosed with a multi-comminuted fracture, dislocation of the lower jaw, and multiple contusions to the soft tissue of his head and face.

Representatives of the Ministry of Railways said that the incident occurred due to non-compliance with the safety rules on vertical transport. They recalled that every escalator is equipped with a warning sign at the entrance that calls on parents to watch their children during the ride.

Petr Ernilin
Dmitry Sudakov
