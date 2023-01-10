Russian sailor goes missing from ship during journey from Kaliningrad to St. Petersburg

A Russian sailor disappeared without a trace from the Buran ship of the Marine Rescue Service of Russia during a trip from Kaliningrad to the Big Port of St. Petersburg, Mash on the Moika Telegram channel said.

The captain of the ship reported the incident. According to him, the 33-year-old man spent at least ten years at sea, but behaved strangely on this ship's run. According to other crew members, the sailor was emotionally unbalanced and complained of hallucinations.

Presumably, the man disappeared in the Baltiysk region in the Gulf of Gdansk. Circumstances of his disappearance remain unknown.