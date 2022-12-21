World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

17-year-old Russian woman footballer dies while visiting her friend

Society

Victoria Vinogradova, a 17-year-old goalkeeper of women's CSKA youth football club, died while visiting a friend.

17-year-old Russian woman footballer dies while visiting her friend

"We came home at around 22:00, went to bed closer to midnight. At 11 a. m., grandparents noticed that the girls looked strange. Victoria was yellow, and her friend curled up in bed. Paramedics arrived at around midday, Victoria was already dead, and her friend is now in intensive care,” the girl's brother said.

The cause of Victoria Vinogradova's death remains unknown.

Vinogradova played in the youth team of CSKA in the 2022 season, but did not play a single match in the tean. The team was ranked seventh in the standings of the youth championship.

According to most recent reports, the athlete died of poisoning. The type of the substance is yet to be established. A packet of methadone was found next to her body, the police said. 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Direct confrontation between Russia and NATO is a matter of weeks

Several insiders reported that NATO had allegedly decided to officially enter the conflict with Russia on the side of Ukraine in the coming weeks or even days

Direct confrontation between Russia and NATO is a matter of weeks
Sina: Russia takes dramatic pause to respond to the West with 'Putin's formula'
Sina: Russia takes dramatic pause to respond to the West with 'Putin's formula'
Chechen fighter says Ukrainian soldiers exhausted and refuse to go on attacks
Russian Defence Ministry shows video of mobilised Russians in special operation zone
Direct confrontation between Russia and NATO is a matter of weeks Olga Lebedeva American People to Zelensky – Get Your Hands Out My Pocket! Guy Somerset What is wrong with the use of pronouns in English today? Steve Darnell
Explosion and fire occur at Western Siberia-Ukraine-Europe gas pipeline
Putin gives his assessment of Russian military men in special operation zone
Ukraine shells Russia's Belgorod region from US-made HIMARS systems
Ukraine shells Russia's Belgorod region from US-made HIMARS systems
Last materials
Russia and Iran build 3,000-km trade corridor worth tens of billions
17-year-old Russian woman footballer dies while visiting her friend
Direct confrontation between Russia and NATO is a matter of weeks
Sina: Russia takes dramatic pause to respond to the West with 'Putin's formula'
Explosion and fire occur at Western Siberia-Ukraine-Europe gas pipeline
Putin gives his assessment of Russian military men in special operation zone
Chechen fighter says Ukrainian soldiers exhausted and refuse to go on attacks
Russian Defence Ministry shows video of mobilised Russians in special operation zone
Ukraine shells Russia's Belgorod region from US-made HIMARS systems
American People to Zelensky – Get Your Hands Out My Pocket!
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy