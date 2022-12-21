17-year-old Russian woman footballer dies while visiting her friend

Victoria Vinogradova, a 17-year-old goalkeeper of women's CSKA youth football club, died while visiting a friend.

"We came home at around 22:00, went to bed closer to midnight. At 11 a. m., grandparents noticed that the girls looked strange. Victoria was yellow, and her friend curled up in bed. Paramedics arrived at around midday, Victoria was already dead, and her friend is now in intensive care,” the girl's brother said.

The cause of Victoria Vinogradova's death remains unknown.

Vinogradova played in the youth team of CSKA in the 2022 season, but did not play a single match in the tean. The team was ranked seventh in the standings of the youth championship.

According to most recent reports, the athlete died of poisoning. The type of the substance is yet to be established. A packet of methadone was found next to her body, the police said.