Baba Vanga predicted mammoth catastrophe and Earth's orbit displacement for 2023

Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga used to believe in Russia's bright future. In order to achieve it, Russia would have to overcome conflicts and even global disasters, she predicted.

Vanga predicted that everyone would turn to Russia, that Russia would be reckoned with.

Vanga predicted that the year 2023 would be a conciliatory year for a number of countries:

"There will be enmity that will last 20 years, but after that peace will come to the Big Land,” Vanga said.

Experts believe that the confrontation will end next year. The countries that used to be irreconcilable rivals will finally be able to reach an agreement and sit down at the negotiating table.

Vanga also predicted a displacement of Earth's orbit in 2023. Earth's orbit will displace for as little as five percent, but it will give food for thought to many as mankind will have to think about the aftermath of global warming and measures to preserve future on our planet.

Modern medicine will finally get closer to defeating. A vaccine will be invented that can prevent all types of cancer, Vanga predicted.

A deadly "solar storm" will come down on Earth in 2023. Evidence of this phenomenon can be found in historical chronicles. A solar storm hit the Earth in 1582 and lasted for three days. It was described as a sea of fire in the sky, Bulgaria ON AIR says.

Baba Vanga predicted a horrendous event that would take place in late 2022. The seer clearly saw a catastrophe that would happen at the end of the year and only a miracle would save humanity. If the miracle does not happen, then evil will engulf the planet and this will lead to a global catastrophe. People will not see the sun for more than six months, Vanga's prophecy says.

On December 22, 2022, the "Big Brother” will come and take his own, the Bulgarian clairvoyant believed.

The whole world should fear him as he will sweep anyone out of the way, the seer predicted. Vanga had repeatedly said that the "big brother" was Russia. According to her prophecy, Russia will be reborn after hard times.