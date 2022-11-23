World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Mountain skier survives as avalanche carries him down the mountain

Society

In Khakassia (a republic in southwestern part of Eastern Siberia), an avalanche came down carrying a skier away with it. The man miraculously survived.

A group of people was skiing in the mountains when one of the skiers approached the edge of a cliff. A layer of snow collapsed underneath him, and the avalanche carried him down the mountain.

The incident took place at Verkhne-Ivanovskaya mountain. Miraculously, the skier survived. The man suffered no injuries at all. He now celebrates his second birthday.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
