Mountain skier survives as avalanche carries him down the mountain

In Khakassia (a republic in southwestern part of Eastern Siberia), an avalanche came down carrying a skier away with it. The man miraculously survived.

A group of people was skiing in the mountains when one of the skiers approached the edge of a cliff. A layer of snow collapsed underneath him, and the avalanche carried him down the mountain.

The incident took place at Verkhne-Ivanovskaya mountain. Miraculously, the skier survived. The man suffered no injuries at all. He now celebrates his second birthday.