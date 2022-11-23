Mountain skier survives as avalanche carries him down the mountain

In Khakassia (a republic in southwestern part of Eastern Siberia), an avalanche came down carrying a skier away with it. The man miraculously survived.
A group of people was skiing in the mountains when one of the skiers approached the edge of a cliff. A layer of snow collapsed underneath him, and the avalanche carried him down the mountain.
The incident took place at Verkhne-Ivanovskaya mountain. Miraculously, the skier survived. The man suffered no injuries at all. He now celebrates his second birthday.
