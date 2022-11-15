World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

World's 8 billionth person born in Armenia

Society

The eight billionth person on planet Earth was born in the city of Martuni in the Gegharkunik region of Armenia, Karen Sargsyan, the Governor of the region, wrote on social media.

World's 8 billionth person born in Armenia

According to UNICEF, the child was born at Martuni Maternity Hospital in the Gegharkunik region.

"The newborn baby girl named Arpi is considered to be the eight billionth person on the planet. She is a daughter of Karen Zakarian and Ani Kocharyan, residents of the village of Tsovinar in the Gegharkunik region. The baby girl was born weighing 2 kilograms 900 grams, 49 centimeters tall, absolutely healthy,” said Sargsyan.

The head of the region congratulated the family on the birth of the child and wished Arpi a bright future and a "carefree and happy childhood."

The United Nations earlier reported that the world's population reached eight billion people. The organization noted that the largest increase in the global population was recorded in Asia with India being the largest "contributor."

Strangely enough, the news about the birth of the symbolic 8 billionth baby have been reported from different countries of the world at a time.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Real life stories
Soviet-era serial killers used to be exemplary society members

Not every serial killer should necessarily be either a social outcast or a sociopath. Some of them are good at disguise and may at times have a reputation of exemplary society members

Soviet-era serial killers used to be exemplary society members
Former PMC Wagner fighter sledgehammer killing continues to grow more detailed
Hotspots and Incidents
Former PMC Wagner fighter sledgehammer killing continues to grow more detailed
Americas
War between China and US inevitable as G20 in its final days
World
MWM reveals the categories of foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine
Andrey Mihayloff Soviet-era serial killers used to be exemplary society members Andrey Mihayloff Lyuba Lulko War between China and US inevitable as G20 in its final days Lyuba Lulko Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future Mahboob A. Khawaja
World
Russia and USA hold behind-closed-doors negotiations in Turkey
Hotspots and Incidents
Full-fledged war of drones unfolding in Ukraine
US suggests Zelensky should consider realistic positions at talks with Russia
World
US suggests Zelensky should consider realistic positions at talks with Russia
Last materials
Russian FM Lavrov: Reports about USA's preparations for talks with Ukraine are rumours
Russia to continue special operation to achieve its goals after Zelensky's G20 speech
Chechen President Kadyrov: The West still wants to capture Russia
Russian forces continue offensive operations in Donetsk People's Republic
Soviet-era serial killers used to be exemplary society members
War between China and US inevitable as G20 in its final days
Full-fledged war of drones unfolding in Ukraine
WADA wants to destroy Russia's figure skater Kamila Valieva
US suggests Zelensky should consider realistic positions at talks with Russia
Zelensky says Ukraine ready for peace
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy