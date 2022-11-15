World's 8 billionth person born in Armenia

The eight billionth person on planet Earth was born in the city of Martuni in the Gegharkunik region of Armenia, Karen Sargsyan, the Governor of the region, wrote on social media.

According to UNICEF, the child was born at Martuni Maternity Hospital in the Gegharkunik region.

"The newborn baby girl named Arpi is considered to be the eight billionth person on the planet. She is a daughter of Karen Zakarian and Ani Kocharyan, residents of the village of Tsovinar in the Gegharkunik region. The baby girl was born weighing 2 kilograms 900 grams, 49 centimeters tall, absolutely healthy,” said Sargsyan.

The head of the region congratulated the family on the birth of the child and wished Arpi a bright future and a "carefree and happy childhood."

The United Nations earlier reported that the world's population reached eight billion people. The organization noted that the largest increase in the global population was recorded in Asia with India being the largest "contributor."

Strangely enough, the news about the birth of the symbolic 8 billionth baby have been reported from different countries of the world at a time.