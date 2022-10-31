World chess champion Anatoly Karpov hospitalised with injuries following either attack or fall

World chess champion Anatoly Karpov was hospitalized in Moscow, RIA Novosti reports.

"Karpov was hospitalized on Saturday. He suffered a fractured femoral neck and a head injury. He suffered the injuries as he fell," a law enforcement source said.

The 71-year-old grandmaster was hospitalised to the neurocritical care unit of the Sklifosovsky Institute.

Kirill Zangalis, PR director of the Russian Chess Federation, said that earlier reports about an attack on Anatoly Karpov were not true to fact.

According to representatives of the Sklifosovsky Institute, Karpov was hospitalised in serious condition.

Andrey Kovalev, the head of the All-Russian Movement of Entrepreneurs, earlier said that Anatoly Karpov was attacked when exiting the State Duma. Such reports also appeared in Baza, Mash and Moskovsky Komsomolets publications.

According to Kovalev, Karpov was put into an artificial coma.

However, chess player's daughter Sofya told Mash Telegram channel that her father suffered a domestic injury in a fall. There was no attack, she said.

Karpov's assistant Albert Stepanyan also said that no one attacked Karpov. He also told TASS that the former chess player was fine and "there are no injuries."

Karpov was the 12th World Chess Champion from 1975 to 1985, a three-time FIDE World Champion (1993, 1996, 1998), twice World Chess champion as a member of the USSR team (1985, 1989), and a six-time winner of Chess Olympiads as a member of the USSR team. Currently, he serves as a deputy of the State Duma (the Russian Parliament).