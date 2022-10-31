World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

World chess champion Anatoly Karpov hospitalised with injuries following either attack or fall

Society

World chess champion Anatoly Karpov was hospitalized in Moscow, RIA Novosti reports.

World chess champion Anatoly Karpov hospitalised with injuries following either attack or fall

"Karpov was hospitalized on Saturday. He suffered a fractured femoral neck and a head injury. He suffered the injuries as he fell," a law enforcement source said.

The 71-year-old grandmaster was hospitalised to the neurocritical care unit of the Sklifosovsky Institute.

Kirill Zangalis, PR director of the Russian Chess Federation, said that earlier reports about an attack on Anatoly Karpov were not true to fact.

According to representatives of the Sklifosovsky Institute, Karpov was hospitalised in serious condition.

Andrey Kovalev, the head of the All-Russian Movement of Entrepreneurs, earlier said that Anatoly Karpov was attacked when exiting the State Duma. Such reports also appeared in Baza, Mash and Moskovsky Komsomolets publications. 

According to Kovalev, Karpov was put into an artificial coma. 

However, chess player's daughter Sofya told Mash Telegram channel that her father suffered a domestic injury in a fall. There was no attack, she said. 

Karpov's assistant Albert Stepanyan also said that no one attacked Karpov. He also told TASS that the former chess player was fine and "there are no injuries."

Karpov was the 12th World Chess Champion from 1975 to 1985, a three-time FIDE World Champion (1993, 1996, 1998), twice World Chess champion as a member of the USSR team (1985, 1989), and a six-time winner of Chess Olympiads as a member of the USSR team. Currently, he serves as a deputy of the State Duma (the Russian Parliament).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Explosions occur at Russian military airfield in Pskov region

Two Ka-52 helicopters were damaged after several explosions occurred at a military airfield in the Pskov region of Russia

Explosions occur at Russian military airfield in Pskov region
Lula, the promise of the 21st century
Columnists
Lula, the promise of the 21st century
Hotspots and Incidents
Kyiv cut from electricity and water supplies in Russia's latest strikes
World
Russian FM Lavrov confirms Putin ready for talks on Ukraine
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lula, the promise of the 21st century Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Michael Pravica Why are nuclear weapons so deadly? Michael Pravica Andrey Mihayloff US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel Andrey Mihayloff
World
Grain export deal: Turkey and UN resume inspection of ships
Foreign national fighting on Russia's side killed in Donbas
Hotspots and Incidents
Foreign national fighting on Russia's side killed in Donbas
Last materials
Foreign national fighting on Russia's side killed in Donbas
Grain export deal: Turkey and UN resume inspection of ships
Russian FM Lavrov confirms Putin ready for talks on Ukraine
Kyiv cut from electricity and water supplies in Russia's latest strikes
Explosions occur at Russian military airfield in Pskov region
Lula, the promise of the 21st century
Why are nuclear weapons so deadly?
Zelensky ridiculed for his photo with downed Russian drone
Defence Minister Shoigu to Putin: Partial call-up in Russia over
MMA athletes fight with mobilised conscripts - Video
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy