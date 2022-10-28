MMA athletes fight with mobilised conscripts - Video

MMA fighters from Hardcore and Arena Fighting promotions attacked mobilised conscripts in the town of Elektrostal near Moscow. The incident took place when the conscripts came to purchase items that they needed before going to the front, Mash Telegram channel reports.

According to the publication, 21-year-old athletes Magomed Rabadanov and Shamil Razakov had a fight with two mobilized individuals. At first, the men started arguing, but the verbal argument erupted into a fight.

The conflict sparked when the athletes spoke negatively about mobilization and the special military operation in Ukraine.

The instigators of the fight were placed in a temporary detention center on charges of hooliganism. They may face up to seven years in prison.