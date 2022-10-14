World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Eco-activists douse soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' worth more than $80 million

Society

Members of the British environmental movement Just Stop Oil doused Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting with tomato soup at the National Gallery in London. This was reported on the website of the activists.

Eco-activists douse soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' worth more than million

The cost of the canvas is estimated at more than 84 million dollars.

"Two girls entered the room in the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square, where the painting "Sunflowers" is, and poured the contents of two cans of (canned) tomato soup over the painting. (...) They demand that the UK government stop new oil projects and gas," the statement said.

After the incident, the activists taped their hands to the wall of the gallery.

"Which is worth more: art or life? Is it worth more than food? More than justice? What do you care more about protecting the painting or the planet and people? (...) Fuel is out of reach for millions of freezing hungry families. They can't even afford to warm up a can of soup,” The Guardian quotes one of the activists.

Actions like this are not uncommon. The other day, environmental activists glued their hands to a Picasso painting in a gallery in Melbourne.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Kalashnikov's Lancet kamikaze drone attacks Ukrainian SUV - video

The Ministry of Defense published a video showing the use of Lancet kamikaze drones against the Ukrainian military

Kalashnikov's Lancet kamikaze drone attacks Ukrainian SUV - video
Europe does not want to die in Biden's 'nuclear Armageddon'
Europe
Europe does not want to die in Biden's 'nuclear Armageddon'
Real life stories
Indian prophet Ajai Bhambi about the future of Russia
World
Olaf Scholz accuses Putin of going on crusade against the West
Andrey Mihayloff Indian prophet Ajai Bhambi about the future of Russia Andrey Mihayloff Lyuba Lulko Europe does not want to die in Biden's 'nuclear Armageddon' Lyuba Lulko Michael Pravica Why we desperately need a multipolar world Michael Pravica
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: Debris from downed Ukrainian rocket crashes on apartment building in Russia's Belgorod
Hotspots and Incidents
Eight explosions reported in the sky above Belgorod
Why we desperately need a multipolar world
Columnists
Why we desperately need a multipolar world
Last materials
Russia destroys large arsenal with Western weapons in Ukraine
Eco-activists douse soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' worth more than $80 million
The Joint Investigation Team on the incident at Nord Stream breaks up
UK PM Truss fires Treasury Secretary Kwarteng after a month on the job
Putin explained the reason for partial mobilization In Russia
Putin: Obliterating Ukraine is not our goal
NATO to practice use of US B61 nuclear bombs near Russian borders
Turkey's Erdogan orders to start working on Black Sea gas hub immediately
Medvedev: Borrell's remarks about Russian nuclear strike paranoid
Indian prophet Ajai Bhambi about the future of Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy