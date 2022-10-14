Eco-activists douse soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' worth more than $80 million

Members of the British environmental movement Just Stop Oil doused Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting with tomato soup at the National Gallery in London. This was reported on the website of the activists.

The cost of the canvas is estimated at more than 84 million dollars.

"Two girls entered the room in the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square, where the painting "Sunflowers" is, and poured the contents of two cans of (canned) tomato soup over the painting. (...) They demand that the UK government stop new oil projects and gas," the statement said.

After the incident, the activists taped their hands to the wall of the gallery.

"Which is worth more: art or life? Is it worth more than food? More than justice? What do you care more about protecting the painting or the planet and people? (...) Fuel is out of reach for millions of freezing hungry families. They can't even afford to warm up a can of soup,” The Guardian quotes one of the activists.

Actions like this are not uncommon. The other day, environmental activists glued their hands to a Picasso painting in a gallery in Melbourne.