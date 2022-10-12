Elon Musk releases a cologne with 'disgusting desire' fragrance

Elon Musk has launched a pre-order for Burnt Hair perfume with the smell of burnt hair, reports Reuters.

On the website of The Boring Company, the perfume is described as "the essence of disgusting desire." One bottle costs $100, deliveries to customers are promised to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

According to Musk, the 10,000 bottles were sold out in just a few hours, bringing the company $1 million.

“With a name like mine, entering the perfume business was inevitable – why did I struggle with this for so long?!” - Musk wrote.

The entrepreneur replaced the status on Twitter with “perfume dealer”.

This isn't Musk's first eccentric business venture. His The Boring Company sold flamethrowers and hats, and Tesla launched a pair of "short shorts" in 2020 to celebrate the businessman's victory over investors who bet on the company's stock to fall.