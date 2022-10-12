World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Elon Musk releases a cologne with 'disgusting desire' fragrance

Society

Elon Musk has launched a pre-order for Burnt Hair perfume with the smell of burnt hair, reports Reuters.

Elon Musk releases a cologne with 'disgusting desire' fragrance

On the website of The Boring Company, the perfume is described as "the essence of disgusting desire." One bottle costs $100, deliveries to customers are promised to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

According to Musk, the 10,000 bottles were sold out in just a few hours, bringing the company $1 million.

“With a name like mine, entering the perfume business was inevitable – why did I struggle with this for so long?!” - Musk wrote.

The entrepreneur replaced the status on Twitter with “perfume dealer”.

This isn't Musk's first eccentric business venture. His The Boring Company sold flamethrowers and hats, and Tesla launched a pair of "short shorts" in 2020 to celebrate the businessman's victory over investors who bet on the company's stock to fall.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Russian strikes indicate Moscow aims to change Zelensky's regime

Missile attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine have become systemic. This indicates that Moscow set the goal to change the Kyiv regime

Russian strikes indicate Moscow aims to change Zelensky's regime
Stoltenberg reveals what Russia's victory in Ukraine will mean for NATO
World
Stoltenberg reveals what Russia's victory in Ukraine will mean for NATO
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia continues striking critical infrastructure in Ukraine
World
Belarusian KGB says when the turning point in the Russian operation will begin
Lyuba Lulko Russian strikes indicate Moscow aims to change Zelensky's regime Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov Europe will not hesitate to sacrifice Asia amid the struggle for fuel Anton Kulikov Dmitry Sudakov Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon Dmitry Sudakov
World
The West wants to ruin Russia, but this is hardly achievable
Russia
Photos of lower part of Crimean Bridge expose damage to bridge supports
Russian pranksters call Zelensky's Office to find out chances for peace treaty
World
Russian pranksters call Zelensky's Office to find out chances for peace treaty
Last materials
Elon Musk releases a cologne with 'disgusting desire' fragrance
Economist: a major military conflict is brewing in the Mediterranean region
Grayzone: British intelligence made a plan to destroy the Crimean bridge
Gazprom head: Whole cities of Europe can be frozen during the winter peak
WT: Americans shiver over Biden's remark about Putin
Chechen President Kadyrov: New commander will finish special operation successfully
Putin surprises Turkey with his suggestion about major gas hub
Putin: Russia ready to launch gas supplies to Europe
Russia's FSB says Ukraine's military intelligence chief took part in Crimean Bridge attack
Russian strikes indicate Moscow aims to change Zelensky's regime
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy