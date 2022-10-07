Alexander Lukashenko gives Vladimir Putin a tractor for birthday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko gave his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a BELARUS tractor for his birthday, Belta news agency said.

"The one I use — BELARUS. The best one. It's hand-assembled,” the Belarusian president said.

"With all attachments?" a reporter asked.

"Those attachments, there are millions of them. It's optional. But I will offer him one attachment — a seeder. We will sow bread. May be something else. This is a universal device. We will grow some for [Andrzej] Duda, [Mateusz] Morawiecki (President and Prime Minister of Poland — ed.), we will grow some for Europe so that they do not starve, so that they don't steal bread in Ukraine, but bring it to poor countries,” Lukashenko said.

Earlier, the President of Belarus congratulated Putin on his 70th birthday and said that he valued ​​trusting relations with his Russian counterpart. He also wished Putin excellent health and long life surrounded by loving family and reliable friends.