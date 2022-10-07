World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Alexander Lukashenko gives Vladimir Putin a tractor for birthday

Society

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko gave his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a BELARUS tractor for his birthday, Belta news agency said.

Alexander Lukashenko gives Vladimir Putin a tractor for birthday

"The one I use — BELARUS. The best one. It's hand-assembled,” the Belarusian president said.

"With all attachments?" a reporter asked.

"Those attachments, there are millions of them. It's optional. But I will offer him one attachment — a seeder. We will sow bread. May be something else. This is a universal device. We will grow some for [Andrzej] Duda, [Mateusz] Morawiecki (President and Prime Minister of Poland — ed.), we will grow some for Europe so that they do not starve, so that they don't steal bread in Ukraine, but bring it to poor countries,” Lukashenko said.

Earlier, the President of Belarus congratulated Putin on his 70th birthday and said that he valued ​​trusting relations with his Russian counterpart. He also wished Putin excellent health and long life surrounded by loving family and reliable friends.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
The Russian army responds to explosions of Nord Streams pipelines

Russian political strategist Marat Bashirov believes that attacking NATO satellites would be a good response to the explosions of Nord Stream pipelines

The Russian army responds to explosions of Nord Streams pipelines
USA will stop supplying arms to Ukraine when Europe goes bankrupt
World
USA will stop supplying arms to Ukraine when Europe goes bankrupt
World
Newsweek: The West should respond by eliminating Putin and Russia
World
Former director of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant informed Kyiv about its resistance to flooding
Dmitry Sudakov Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon Dmitry Sudakov Montresor Montresor Martin Luther: Were Lessons Learned from his ‘Here I stand’ Speech? Probably not Montresor Montresor Alexander Shtorm An hour after tactical nuclear strike, Russia will move to take Kyiv Alexander Shtorm
Russia
Chairwoman of Federation Council of Russia urges Ukraine to negotiate
Real life stories
Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon
Martin Luther: Were Lessons Learned from his ‘Here I stand’ Speech? Probably not
Columnists
Martin Luther: Were Lessons Learned from his ‘Here I stand’ Speech? Probably not
Last materials
Alexander Lukashenko gives Vladimir Putin a tractor for birthday
Zelensky says too much about preemptive strikes on Russia and hides
Kremlin responds to reports about disagreement with Putin about special operation
Dependent Western media digging their own grave
Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon
Martin Luther: Were Lessons Learned from his ‘Here I stand’ Speech? Probably not
Newsweek: The West should respond by eliminating Putin and Russia
The Russian army responds to explosions of Nord Streams pipelines
Chairwoman of Federation Council of Russia urges Ukraine to negotiate
USA will stop supplying arms to Ukraine when Europe goes bankrupt
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy