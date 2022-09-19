Pet Shop Boys express their admiration for legendary Soviet and Russian singer

Pet Shop Boys, a popular British disco duo, expressed their support and admiration for Russian singer Alla Pugacheva and called her a legendary Russian superstar.

In a post on Twitter* (a social network banned in Russia), Pet Shop Boys wrote that they admired Alla Pugacheva's courage and honesty, after she condemned the Russian special operation in Ukraine. They also included a few links to articles that quoted the performer's statement.

On September 18, Alla Pugacheva published a post on Instagram* (a social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, recognized as an extremist organization in Russia), where she asked the Russian Ministry of Justice to add her to the register of foreign agents. Pugacheva's statement came two days after her husband, stand-up comedian and TV presenter Maxim Galkin was added to the list of foreign agents. The Ministry of Justice said that Galkin was politically active receiving financial support from Ukraine.

Alla Pugacheva said in her statement that she was in solidarity with her husband, whom she considered "an honest, decent and sincere person, a real and incorruptible patriot of Russia."

According to Pugacheva, Maxim Galkin wishes his homeland only prosperity and peaceful life.

Alla Pugacheva was the biggest pop star in the USSR and then in Russia. Literally every person who was born in the USSR grew up listening to her songs. She is still revered by millions across the former USSR. After the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, Pugacheva and Galkin left Russia for Israel. About six months later Pugacheva returned, but Galkin stayed in Israel.