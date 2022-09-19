World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Pet Shop Boys express their admiration for legendary Soviet and Russian singer

Society

Pet Shop Boys, a popular British disco duo, expressed their support and admiration for Russian singer Alla Pugacheva and called her a legendary Russian superstar.

Pet Shop Boys express their admiration for legendary Soviet and Russian singer

In a post on Twitter* (a social network banned in Russia), Pet Shop Boys wrote that they admired Alla Pugacheva's courage and honesty, after she condemned the Russian special operation in Ukraine. They also included a few links to articles that quoted the performer's statement.

On September 18, Alla Pugacheva published a post on Instagram* (a social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, recognized as an extremist organization in Russia), where she asked the Russian Ministry of Justice to add her to the register of foreign agents. Pugacheva's statement came two days after her husband, stand-up comedian and TV presenter Maxim Galkin was added to the list of foreign agents. The Ministry of Justice said that Galkin was politically active receiving financial support from Ukraine.

Alla Pugacheva said in her statement that she was in solidarity with her husband, whom she considered "an honest, decent and sincere person, a real and incorruptible patriot of Russia."

According to Pugacheva, Maxim Galkin wishes his homeland only prosperity and peaceful life.

Alla Pugacheva was the biggest pop star in the USSR and then in Russia. Literally every person who was born in the USSR grew up listening to her songs. She is still revered by millions across the former USSR. After the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, Pugacheva and Galkin left Russia for Israel. About six months later Pugacheva returned, but Galkin stayed in Israel.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Special operation will end by spring 2023 with Ukraine's capitulation

The special military operation continues with minor tactical changes. The Russian troops have moved on to strike vital objects of the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Special operation will end by spring 2023 with Ukraine's capitulation
At least 13 civilians killed as Ukraine shells Donetsk
Hotspots and Incidents
At least 13 civilians killed as Ukraine shells Donetsk
World
Luhansk People's Republic wants to become part of Russia immediately
World
The West considers sanctions against Russia's Mir payment system. Turkey gives up
Lyuba Lulko The clock is ticking: USA will forget about Ukraine very soon Lyuba Lulko Pascal Najadi Switzerland Repositions as WW3 Combatant Pascal Najadi Dmitry Sudakov Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin and Yuri Gagarin Dmitry Sudakov
Pet Shop Boys express their admiration for legendary Soviet and Russian singer
Society
Pet Shop Boys express their admiration for legendary Soviet and Russian singer
Last materials
Pet Shop Boys express their admiration for legendary Soviet and Russian singer
The West considers sanctions against Russia's Mir payment system. Turkey gives up
Special operation will end by spring 2023 with Ukraine's capitulation
Luhansk People's Republic wants to become part of Russia immediately
At least 13 civilians killed as Ukraine shells Donetsk
Putin: If Europeans want to stay warm, they only need to press one button
Putin answers questions about special operation in Ukraine
China Telecom skyscraper fire: A giant torch all ablaze
Putin tells Modi he wants to end Ukrainian conflict ASAP
Ukraine shells Kherson: Three killed
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Author names
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy