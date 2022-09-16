World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Tourist beats his wife to death on vacation in Turkey

A tourist from Estonia, who was vacationing in Turkey, beat his wife to death in the hotel room.

According to Turkish publication Hurriyet, a conflict sparked between the spouses in their hotel room in Kemer, in the province of Antalya.

The 42-year-old Estonian man beat his 41-year-old wife, knocked her teeth out and left numerous injuries on her body.

Paramedics later took the victim to hospital, but the woman died on the way. The Turkish police detained her husband at the hotel.

When examining the body of the deceased, experts found numerous bruises and cuts 4 and 5 centimeters deep. The woman's body was sent home after autopsy.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
