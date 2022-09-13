World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Relatives of Jean-Luc Godard said that he died by euthanasia

Relatives of the French director Jean-Luc Godard said that he passed away with the help of euthanasia, reports Libération.

“He wasn't sick, he was just tired. So he decided to end it. It was his decision, and it was important for him to know about it,” said the cinematographer's relatives.

They claim that Godard often contemplated suicide. In his youth, the director even tried to commit suicide and later said that he wanted to do it for the sake of attracting attention.

In addition, this theme was reflected in his works. In his 2004 film Our Music, there is a line from Albert Camus' The Myth of Sisyphus: "There is only one really serious philosophical problem - suicide."

The death of 91-year-old Godard became known earlier on Tuesday. His filmography included 130 films, including such tapes as "Contempt" (1963), "Gang of Outsiders" (1964), "Mad Pierrot" (1965) and many others.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
