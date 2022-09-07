World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Volodymyr Zelensky's wife responds to Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters

Society

Elena Zelenskaya (also spelled the Ukrainian way as Olena Zelenska), the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, responded to a letter from Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters advising him to address the issue of peace not to her, but rather to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Volodymyr Zelensky's wife responds to Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters

"Roger Waters, you'd better ask the President of the Russian Federation for peace, not Ukraine,” Elena Zelenskaya tweeted.

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters earlier wrote an open letter to Ukraine's First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenskaya, in which he urged her to stop the massacre. The musician condemned arms supplies to Kyiv and said that "Throwing fuel, in the form of armaments, into a fire fight, has never worked to shorten a war in the past."

"I fear that we, and by we I mean people like you and me who actually want peace in Ukraine, who don't want the outcome to be that you have to fight to the last Ukrainian life, and possibly even, if the worst comes to the worst, to the last human life. If we, instead, wish to achieve a different outcome we may have to seek a different route and that route may lie in your husband's previously stated good intentions," Roger Waters wrote.

Waters also reminded Zelenskaya that her husband had promised to honour the Minsk agreements and bring peace to the Donbass, but he had changed the political course so much that forces of extreme nationalism started ruling Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Biden refuses to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism for one simple reason

US President Joe Biden has refused to put Russia on the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Experts assume that Biden made such a decision not to ruin relations with Russia completely

Biden refuses to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism for one simple reason
Russia to change financial system in the world because of Western sanctions
World
Russia to change financial system in the world because of Western sanctions
Columnists
Elizabeth Mary Truss, Wannabe-Maggie, or Mrs. Bean?
Columnists
Global Peace and Human Security: People and Global Leaders at Crossroads?
Mahboob A. Khawaja Global Peace and Human Security: People and Global Leaders at Crossroads? Mahboob A. Khawaja Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Elizabeth Mary Truss, Wannabe-Maggie, or Mrs. Bean? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Andrey Mihayloff Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies Andrey Mihayloff
Hotspots and Incidents
At least 65 killed as 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes China's Sichuan
Putin to Europe: Freeze, freeze, the wolf's tail!
World
Putin to Europe: Freeze, freeze, the wolf's tail!
Last materials
Putin responds to allegations about Russia shelling Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Putin to Europe: Freeze, freeze, the wolf's tail!
Global Peace and Human Security: People and Global Leaders at Crossroads?
Russia to change financial system in the world because of Western sanctions
Biden refuses to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism for one simple reason
At least 65 killed as 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes China's Sichuan
Elizabeth Mary Truss, Wannabe-Maggie, or Mrs. Bean?
Boris Johnson, Elizabeth Truss - Distinction without a difference
Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano tragedy: Climbers fall to their deaths
Armed Forces of Ukraine strike special building of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy