Volodymyr Zelensky's wife responds to Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters

Elena Zelenskaya (also spelled the Ukrainian way as Olena Zelenska), the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, responded to a letter from Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters advising him to address the issue of peace not to her, but rather to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Roger Waters, you'd better ask the President of the Russian Federation for peace, not Ukraine,” Elena Zelenskaya tweeted.

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters earlier wrote an open letter to Ukraine's First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenskaya, in which he urged her to stop the massacre. The musician condemned arms supplies to Kyiv and said that "Throwing fuel, in the form of armaments, into a fire fight, has never worked to shorten a war in the past."

"I fear that we, and by we I mean people like you and me who actually want peace in Ukraine, who don't want the outcome to be that you have to fight to the last Ukrainian life, and possibly even, if the worst comes to the worst, to the last human life. If we, instead, wish to achieve a different outcome we may have to seek a different route and that route may lie in your husband's previously stated good intentions," Roger Waters wrote.

Waters also reminded Zelenskaya that her husband had promised to honour the Minsk agreements and bring peace to the Donbass, but he had changed the political course so much that forces of extreme nationalism started ruling Ukraine.