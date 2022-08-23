Two gay men arrested in Moscow for sex by open window

In Moscow, two gay men were arrested for having sex by the open window, Baza Telegram channel reports on Tuesday, August 23.

The men will have to spend two months in a detention center. They are charged with committing a crime under the article "Violent acts of a sexual nature against children under the age of 14." They face up to 20 years in prison.

Two men — 21-year-old Timur and 22-year-old Daniil — had sex at home on a windowsill of an open window of their apartment. Two boys aged 12 and 13 saw the two men having sex and told their mothers about it. One of the women called the police, who detained the lovers.

However, one of the defendants told the police that he and his friends undressed as they were fixing a water pipe in the bathroom.