Baby dies after mother gives birth alone in ER vehicle

Society

In the Ivanovo region, a baby died after mother gave birth in an ambulance while on the way to the hospital, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports with reference to the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

There was no doctor next to the woman in labor in the ambulance — the paramedic was sitting next to the driver, the newspaper said.

When the woman gave birth, she handed over the baby to the paramedic. The medic swaddled the baby and handed him over to hospital doctors. However, a few hours later, the newborn died.

Later, the paramedic said that she left the woman alone because she felt unwell. The doctor suspected that she had contracted the coronavirus infection. However, on the day of the incident, she was tested negative for Covid. Nevertheless, the paramedic decided not to take risks and sat on the passenger seat next to the driver.

The paramedic has been suspended from work. Investigators look into other circumstances of the incident.

