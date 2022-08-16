Surgeon mutilates 7-year-old boy during home circumcision

In Moscow, a seven-year-old boy was circumcised at home. As a result of the surgery, the child lost a quarter of his penis, Baza Telegram channel says.

The boy's parents called the surgeon home to perform the operation to remove foreskin. However, an accident occurred during the procedure. The boy had to be taken to hospital. Doctors provided all necessary help, but the boy's penis became one centimetre shorter.

The Investigative Committee of Russia in Moscow confirmed the incident.

"A man, a surgeon from a private clinic, while in an apartment located on Geroev Panfilovtsev Street in Moscow, caused traumatic injuries to a seven-year-old boy during a paid medical procedure,” the department said in a statement.

At the moment, investigators have opened a criminal case under part 1 of article 238 ("Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.