Woman killed by train while staying inside wooden toilet cabin

In the Sverdlovsk region, a train crashed into a wooden toilet, where a woman was staying at the time when the incident occurred. The woman was killed.

The incident occurred in the city of Asbest, at Factory 6 station of the Uralasbest plant.

On August 13, while a diesel locomotive was moving 21 empty cars along railway tracks, the last of them derailed and fell over on a side. Unfortunately, the car crashed onto the wooden toilet cabin that employees used.

Natalya Vagina, a 49-year-old woman, who worked at the factory as a weigher, was inside the cabin at the moment. She was killed on the spot from the impact.