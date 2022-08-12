Chechen war veteran who now works as drag queen sings Russian anthem in a gay club

Sergei Nechaev, a veteran of military campaigns in Chechnya, who sang the Russian national anthem under the LGBT flag while performing as drag queen Bomba Kibersisi (translates as Bomb Cyber-titties), gained support from his fellow artists.

Russian drag queen sings national anthem

Travesty divas performed the Russian national anthem in a gay club in Astrakhan. The video of the performance appeared on the YouTube channel of Astrakhan.ru website.

The video shows three drag queens wearing dresses in unison to the colors of the Russian national flag and lip-synching the Russian anthem. According to MK. v Astrakhan publication that cited the owner of the gay club, the performance was dedicated to Russia and President Putin.

"Everyone stood up and started shouting "For Russia!”. They seemed to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and sang the national anthem. Of course, one shouldn't have probably done it in a club like this one, but everyone was happy. I am proud of my country too,” the publication quoted the club owner as saying.

Earlier it was reported that travesty artist Bomba Kibersisi performed the Russian anthem with an LGBT flag in his hands at a nightclub in Yekaterinburg.

The artist had to face criticism after the video was published on the Internet. Nechaev explained his act with patriotic feelings and added that he was a veteran of Chechen campaigns. Nevertheless, an administrative case was opened against the veteran still.

Sergei Nechaev adopted his stage name Bomba Kibersisi after he returned from service in the army in the Far East and in Chechnya.

For more than 15 years, Bomba has performed in a variety of night clubs. The first half of his stage name "Bomba" is what connects Sergei's present and past. He works as a zookeeper at his day job, taking care of predators.