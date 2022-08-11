Man stabs friend to death as they fight about special operation in Ukraine

In Moscow, a man stabbed to death an acquaintance of his during a discussion about the special military operation in Ukraine, Baza Telegram channel reports.

On August 3, a man invited two friends for a visit. The men started drinking alcohol. As they were talking and drinking, they began to discuss the aggravation of the crisis in Ukraine. It turned out that one of the guests supported the special operation. The party host, however, shared a negative attitude towards the actions of the Russian army.

The discussion got heated. At one point, the man who supported the special operation grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the opponent several times. The wounded man collapsed on the sofa, and his comrades left him there and went home. Five days later, the body of the murdered man was found by his wife.

The perpetrator turned himself in and said that he did not want to kill anyone. He admitted that he grabbed the knife, as he was outraged by his opponent's views.