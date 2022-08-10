Russian porn actress stabbed to death in St. Petersburg

In St. Petersburg, 26-year-old porn actress and Tiktok blogger Anastasia Khamlovskaya, known for her moniker as Grishman, was stabbed to death, Mash on the Moika Telegram channel reports on August 10.

The woman was found in an apartment on Yuzhnoye Shosse Street. She had six stab wounds. According to preliminary data, the woman was stabbed to death in the bedroom before the perpetrator took her body to the bathroom.

Law enforcement officers currently look for a 24-year-old young man, whom the woman lived with. The suspect is a native of the Omsk region of Russia. He was put on the wanted list. Previously, the man was convicted of theft and army dodging.