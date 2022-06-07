EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian marketplace forces warehouse employees strip down to underwear for inspections

Society

In the Moscow region, warehouse employees are forced to strip down to their underwear before and after work. A CCTV video of the warehouse employee inspection was posted on the Internet.

The video shows warehouse employees taking off their purple T-shirts used by Wildberries marketplace as uniforms. They also take off their trousers and even shoes on the go, a security officer screens them and the people dress up again. It was said that every employee of the warehouse undergoes such a procedure.

According to Baza Telegram channel, this is how the company's management is trying to combat theft at warehouses.

The date when the video was made and the frequency of such inspections at the warehouse remains unknown.

Representatives for Wildberries marketplace have not released any comment on the subject.

Strict control rules apply to everyone — all employees, both women and men, strip down to their underwear at the entrance for screening. The entire process is filmed by surveillance cameras.

It was also said that warehouse employees are not allowed to wear jewelry, watches and any decorations. The only categories of warehouse employees exempt from this procedure are kitchen workers and superiors. Pregnant women can escape the procedure too, but they need to provide a medical certificate to prove their pregnancy.

Wildberries is an international online store selling clothing, footwear, electronics, children's goods, household goods and a variety of other goods. The online store operates in Russia, USA, France, Italy, Spain, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Poland, Slovakia, Germany, Israel, Moldova, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

In 2021, Wildberries reported a turnover increase of 93% to 844 billion rubles.

In February 2019, Forbes estimated the company's value at 1.2 billion US dollars. Apple included the Wildberries app on the list of AppStore most popular applications in 2020.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Health
‘I am Ashamed to Listen to Our Cardiologists’

Russian cardiology is going along a wrong way“Russian cardiologists have recently appeared on television. I was ashamed to listen to professors, doctors of science, academicians. Why was I ashamed? Professors were talking about classic heart surgery like shunting, blood vessel replacement, transplantation. They said that heart transplantation would soon become a mass operation in the future with the help of human cloning

‘I am Ashamed to Listen to Our Cardiologists’
Igor Bukker Russia's biggest mistakes in the special operation Igor Bukker Lyuba Lulko Ukraine's Javelins and Stingers will eventually kill US and EU citizens Lyuba Lulko Olga Savka ‘I am Ashamed to Listen to Our Cardiologists’ Olga Savka
Last materials
Russian marketplace forces warehouse employees strip down to underwear for inspections
Russian writer Dmitry Glukhovsky put on wanted list and prosecuted
Russian social network top manager dies while crossing river in Far North
Defence Minister Shoygu: Russia takes 6,489 Ukrainian servicemen captive
Russia's biggest mistakes in the special operation
Zelensky responds to Putin's grain export suggestion
John Sullivan: 'We are never completely separating'
Russia quits Bologna education system
Russian Major General Kutuzov killed in Ukraine
Russian general: Russia will strike government agencies and transport systems in Kyiv
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy