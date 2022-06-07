Russian marketplace forces warehouse employees strip down to underwear for inspections

In the Moscow region, warehouse employees are forced to strip down to their underwear before and after work. A CCTV video of the warehouse employee inspection was posted on the Internet.

The video shows warehouse employees taking off their purple T-shirts used by Wildberries marketplace as uniforms. They also take off their trousers and even shoes on the go, a security officer screens them and the people dress up again. It was said that every employee of the warehouse undergoes such a procedure.

According to Baza Telegram channel, this is how the company's management is trying to combat theft at warehouses.

The date when the video was made and the frequency of such inspections at the warehouse remains unknown.

Representatives for Wildberries marketplace have not released any comment on the subject.

Strict control rules apply to everyone — all employees, both women and men, strip down to their underwear at the entrance for screening. The entire process is filmed by surveillance cameras.

It was also said that warehouse employees are not allowed to wear jewelry, watches and any decorations. The only categories of warehouse employees exempt from this procedure are kitchen workers and superiors. Pregnant women can escape the procedure too, but they need to provide a medical certificate to prove their pregnancy.

Wildberries is an international online store selling clothing, footwear, electronics, children's goods, household goods and a variety of other goods. The online store operates in Russia, USA, France, Italy, Spain, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Poland, Slovakia, Germany, Israel, Moldova, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

In 2021, Wildberries reported a turnover increase of 93% to 844 billion rubles.

In February 2019, Forbes estimated the company's value at 1.2 billion US dollars. Apple included the Wildberries app on the list of AppStore most popular applications in 2020.