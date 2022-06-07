EN RU FR PT
Russian writer Dmitry Glukhovsky put on wanted list and prosecuted

Society

A criminal case was filed against Russian writer Dmitry Glukhovsky for spreading fakes about the actions of the Russian army.

Russian writer Dmitry Glukhovsky put on wanted list and prosecuted

The writer is charged with committing a crime under Article 280.3 ("Public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The case was opened in May.

Dmitry Glukhovsky himself said that the criminal case was filed against him for his post about Ukraine on Instagram.*

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia put Glukhovsky on the wanted list.

Dmitry Glukhovsky is known as the author of Metro 2033, a novel about life in Moscow after a nuclear explosion. The book was published in 2005 and had commercial success. Metro 2033 video game for Xbox 360 and PC was inspired by Glukhovsky's novel. Glukhovsky's other works include Metro 2034, Post, Metro 2035, Future, Text and Twilight.

*Instagram is recognized as extremist organisation, banned in Russia

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
