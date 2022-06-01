EN RU FR PT
Pravda.Ru

Conor McGregor's father cracks down on Zelensky

Tony McGregor, the father of former UFC champion Conor McGregor, spoke critically of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Conor McGregor's father cracks down on Zelensky

Tony McGregor's reaction followed in response to Zelensky's remarks that he made with Irish politicians. During the meeting, the Ukrainian president announced that he was no longer a fan of McGregor because of his photo with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Zelensky, fight you war and keep my son's name out of your f***ing mouth,” McGregor's father wrote on social media.

McGregor is currently recovering from a broken ankle — an injury that he suffered in his third fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. According to foreign media reports, the fighter may return to the octagon in the fall.

Conor McGregor posted a picture of himself and Putin at the 2018 World Cup final in Russia four years ago.

"This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honoured to attend such a landmark event alongside him," Conor McGregor wrote in a caption for the photo.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
