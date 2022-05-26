Ganesh Acharya: 'There is immense talent In India'

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who is debuting as a director with "Dehati Disco", is convinced that India is full of talents - one only needs to look hard enough to find talented people.

"Dehati Disco" is a movie based on the struggles of Bhola (Ganesh) and Bheema (Saksham Sharma) to establish a prominent place for Indian dance in their village of Shivpur.

The story was written by director Manoj Sharma and Ganesh Acharya and they were keen on bringing fresh faces to the audiences with "Dehati Disco". Since then they began their search for the role of Bheema, the son of Ganesh Acharya in the film and Jack, the antagonist for this movie.