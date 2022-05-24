Horoscope for May 25, 2022: Know your astrological predictions

Aries

Aries should consider doing some sports and physical exercises for the purpose of all round development. A healthy mind in a healthy body - this is the key. People who had invested their money in the past are likely to benefit from that investment today. Your interference in wife’s affairs could make her frenzy. Take her permission to avoid temper flare up. You can easily avoid the problem.

Taurus

Don't give way to despair. Cheer up, good days are ahead and you will have additional energy. Investment is recommended but seek proper advice. You may receive unexpected gifts and presents from relatives and friends. Today, your lover will not be able to share their feelings openly in front of you. This may upset you, but try to pay no mind. You are likely to invest more in technology to speed up your work. If travelling make sure you carry all-important documents. You and your partner really need some space for your married life.

Gemini

Only you can motivate yourself this day. Your inner drive and determination are the only force that can pull you out of the bed. Be aware, as too much partying could leave you drained to the point that you wouldn’t want to move. Pay attention to your body, it needs your attention. Go out and let your ideas and creativity shine. Keep your feet touched to the ground as well.

Cancer

Have some very good rest to regain your energy. If you were about to take a loan and had been engaged in this work for a long time, then today is the day. People you live with will not be very happy with you, regardless of what you do to please them. It happens. Unexpected romantic inclination will cloud your mind towards the evening. Try to be as careful as you can - do not present your ideas until you are sure you will not fail.

Leo

Your are likely to enjoy the success of other people by praising them. You will possess a desire to earn quick money. A favourable day for domestic matters and finishing pending household jobs. Handle things properly as mood of your spouse does not sound very good. Your determination and confidence will be high and you will perform better than expected. Businessmen today would like to spend more time with their family members than in their offices.

Virgo

Stay fit both physically and mentally - yoga will help. Do not make rash decisions, especially when it comes to negotiating major financial deals. A day for renewal of bonds and ties with family. Use your discretion power in love today. You might meet a wonderful person at work today. You will want to devote your free time tending your mother’s needs, but won’t be able to do so due to something urgent coming up.

Libra

You might feel slightly run-down mentally and physically today. A little rest and good nutritious food will go a long way in lifting your energy. You are very likely to attain monetary benefits from your mother’s side today. It is possible for your maternal uncle or maternal grandfather to help you financially. Health of your parents causes concern and anxiety. Don’t indulge in eve-teasing today.

Scorpio

You have high chances to recover from physical illness, and this will enable you to participate in sports competition. Try to seek the blessings of your elders before going out of the house, as it will benefit you. You may consider picking up projects that would bring in prosperity for the whole family. You will make your life worth by forgiving your beloved for her past indifference. An increase in responsibility seems likely on the professional front.

Sagittarius

Today, your health is expected to be healthy. Due to your good health, you can plan to play with your friends today. Today, some unemployed natives of this sign can get jobs, which will improve their financial condition. Family members will hold a special place in your life. Love and romance would keep you in a happy mood. Today you will have the stamina and the know-how to raise your earning power.

Capricorn

It may be difficult for you to communicate with others through words. Use body language, behaviour and your sense of touch and taste - this will be as much effective. You will find your senses heightened this day. Give in to your senses and let your feet follow your heart.

Aquarius

Chances of your recovering from physical illness are high which will enable you to participate in sports competition. Do not consider investing today. This period is also good for taking your parents into confidence regarding your new projects and plans. You will be popular and easily attract members of the opposite sex. You have the ability to achieve lots- so go after the opportunities that come your way.

Pisces

You might be carrying a lot of ideas today. You got the spotlight. You have been pushed to the stage and your intelligence is being tested. You are prepared for the challenge, so don't worry and go for it. Remember the importance of your individuality and don’t follow the crowd.