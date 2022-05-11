Russian regions bury servicemen killed in Ukraine

In Togliatti, Russia, local residents bid farewell to two Russian servicemen, who were killed during the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine.

A message posted on the VK page of the Togliatti city administration said that Staff Sergeant Alexei Shpilevsky and Sergeant Sergei Gurzanov would be buried with highest honours. Relatives, neighbors and colleagues came to say goodbye to their fellow countrymen.

Togliatti Mayor Nikolai Renz presented his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"We must pay tribute to the late fighters with highest honours — to our heroes, our defenders, whose death is a manifestation of the highest love for our neighbors,” the mayor said.

The Mayor of Bratsk, Sergei Serebrennikov, announced the death of the 37-year-old commander of a combat vehicle, Staff Sergeant Alexei Yuferov, on Telegram. Yuferov was killed on April 25, he was on volunteer military service since 2008. The mayor proposed, with the consent of the relatives of the deceased, to place the name of the serviceman on the Memorial of Glory.

Earlier, the authorities of five Russian regions announced funeral ceremonies of servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation who were killed during the special military operation in Ukraine.

On March 25, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces lost 1,351 servicemen (3,825 were injured) during the special operation.