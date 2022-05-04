EN RU FR PT
Founder of large restaurant chain found dead in Moscow

Vladimir Lyakishev, co-founder of large restaurant chain Karavaev Brothers Culinary Shop, was found dead in Moscow on May 1.

According to 112 Telegram channel, the body of the 45-year-old man with gunshot wounds was found by his wife on the technical floor of the high-rise building in which they lived. A Benelli shotgun was found nearby. The entrepreneur left no suicide note. The man's wife noted that in the last years of his life, the businessman got addicted to alcohol.

Lyakishev was a co-owner of the Karavaev Brothers Culinary Shop until 2019. Afterwards, he was also engaged in the restaurant business, and registered a new company a few months ago.

Vladimir Lyakishev's friends told Baza Telegram channel that he would often call them via video link and threaten to shoot himself.

One of Vladimir's friends said that he would have to convince him not to shoot himself during such calls. he would often call his friends from the contact list via video link, in which he, since November last year, after drinking a lot of alcohol, Lyakishev periodically went out to the balcony of his apartment with a gun, made a video call to someone using a number from the phone book and said that he would shoot himself. Usually such conversations ended with Lyakishev's acquaintances urging him not to shoot himself.

It was also said that Vladimir Lyakishev left the Karavaev Brothers Culinary Shop last summer, during the second wave of Covid, when the company was not doing very well.

"He didn't explain anything to anyone, he just said that he was leaving and sent lawyers,” an acquaintance said, adding that the entrepreneur could not commit suicide due to possible debts as Lyakishev did not have financial problems.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
