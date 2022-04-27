EN RU FR PT
Child chess player mauled to death by German sheepdog in Sochi

Twelve-year-old girl chess player died during the Russian championship in Loo, a suburb of Sochi, Russia, a message posted on the website of the Chess Federation of Russia (CFR) said.

"The Russian Chess Federation expresses deep condolences to the family and all participants in the competition. The CFR is cooperating with law enforcement agencies and looks forward to a thorough and objective investigation of the tragedy,” the organization said in a statement.

Children's chess championships in Sochi have been canceled, the CFR also said.

According to Mash Telegram channel, the girl was mauled to death by a dog. The girl came to Sochi from Saratov to participate in the Russian children's chess championship.

The victim, 12-year-old Polina Kunikova, came for the tournament with her mother. She went for a walk alone, with her mother's permission. She saw puppies near Ilona health and educational center, where they stayed. The girl climbed over a fence to cuddle the puppies, when their mother, a German sheepdog, attacked the girl and mauled her to death. A passer-by found her body an hour later.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
