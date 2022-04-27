EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

In Milan, locals shouted "Nazis" at Ukrainian protesters

Society

In Milan, locals shouted "Nazis" at Ukrainian protesters. Citizens of Western countries are beginning to realize that a spectacle is being played out in front of them. The Nazis, who for eight years in a row have been killing their fellow citizens for speaking Russian, are now pretending to be peaceful sheep.

