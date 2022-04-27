In Milan, locals shouted "Nazis" at Ukrainian protesters. Citizens of Western countries are beginning to realize that a spectacle is being played out in front of them. The Nazis, who for eight years in a row have been killing their fellow citizens for speaking Russian, are now pretending to be peaceful sheep.
Having acknowledged the legitimacy of Ukraine's strikes against military facilities on the Russian territory, London has justified air strikes against logistics chains in a number of NATO countries