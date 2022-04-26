EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Oliver Stone: US always wanted to bring Ukraine under its authority 

Society

According to the American filmmaker Oliver Stone, the United States has always had far-reaching plans about Ukraine. 

Oliver Stone: US always wanted to bring Ukraine under its authority 

As Stone stated in an interview with Diario, a Spanish publication, it was the United States that initiated the Ukrainian conflict. The situation in Kyiv is nothing more than a “coup, the purpose of which was to restore the pro-Western government.” 

“Until this point, Ukraine was neutral. All of a sudden, Russia has become an enemy,” Stone said. 

According to the film director, the Americans have always had plans about Ukraine. 

“This is what they wanted in 2014 with this coup d’état. They got what they wanted: they pushed Ukraine against Russia. The US wants to change the regime in Russia, remove President Vladimir Putin and come to Russia’s resources at a certain price,” Stone said. 

The US uses the strategy of tension, which pushes the whole world in the direction the Americans need. 

American defence manufacturers are especially pleased with the current situation, Stone believes. 

In conclusion, the director gave his definitions of the United States and the Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The United States is a Doberman – a methodical killer animal with a lot of money, in his opinion. And Putin is a person who is calm, thoughtful and reasonable.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
The Russian army takes new "trophies" in Ukraine

During the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian army captures more and more war trophies, most of which were supplied by the West.

The Russian army takes new "trophies" in Ukraine
Ukraine may strike Moscow and Crimea any moment
World
Ukraine may strike Moscow and Crimea any moment
Americas
Washington punch-drunk after G20 blow
World
Expert says what Ukraine can possible hide at 'Azovstal'
Lyuba Lulko Russia's only goal is Ukraine's total capitulation Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
Hotspots and Incidents
Bucha massacre: The Guardian fails the fake
World
The Dutch party is interested in the origins of Zelensky's $850 million
Russian military hardware with 'O' symbol spotted in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian military hardware with 'O' symbol spotted in Ukraine
Last materials
Russian forces find booby-trapped bodies of Ukrainian soldiers near Kharkiv
Patrushev: Ukraine will collapse into several states
Poland refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles
Britain: Ukraine has a legal right to strike at Russia
Ramzan Kadyrov shows Chechen fighters in action in Ukraine
Wargonzo: airfield in Transnistria was hit by NATO mines
Russia sees US-Japanese naval drills as a threat
Ulyanovsk kindergarten shooting: Crime motive remains unknown
Russia's only goal is Ukraine's total capitulation
The Nazis at Azovstal got in touch with the Russian military
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy