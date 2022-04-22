EN RU FR PT
Utility bills in Greece exceed 500 euros and reach the size of pension

Society

Inflation in Greece has led to a significant increase in the cost of utilities, which is now comparable to the size of a monthly pension in the country.

A resident of Athens admitted that his electricity bills amounted to 500 euros.

"The price increase is very large. I live alone, and paid 500 euros for electricity. And what about a family of five that needs to use a washing machine and cook?" asked Gerasimos, a pensioner, whose words are quoted by Ruptly.

The Greeks interviewed by the agency complained of high inflation in the country that caused prices on food, fuel and utilities to increased sharply.

According to another pensioner, the minimum pension in Greece is 500 euros, whereas many residents of the country receive a salary of 700-800 euros per month.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Petr Ernilin
