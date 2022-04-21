Man loses one testicle in toilet fight with police officer

In Tatarstan republic, a man lost his testicle after a police officer kneed him in the groin.

The life of the man, named only as Aleksey, became half worse when he, when already under influence, was arrested by a Petrol-Sentry Service officer. The man ended up in a cell for perpetrators of administrative offense crimes. At some point, the detainee wanted to go to the toilet.

The officer escorted Alexey to the restroom and asked him to do his thing quickly. The detainee replied that he would do it as fast as he could. The officer did not like the response and kneed the man in the groin.

Aleksey later said that he felt the pain as one usually feels in such cases, but then he went to sleep as he was drunk. The next morning, he woke up to discover a blue swollen organ in his pants. As a result, the detainee was rushed to hospital, where he had one of his testicles amputated. It turned out that one of his testicles burst as a result of the officer's knee hit.

The officer, apparently, developed male solidarity with his victim and even came to hospital talk to the man about what had happened. Aleksey, having lost his serenity of mind, refused to see the officer and filed a complaint against him instead.