Man tries to exit plane during takeoff

An airplane passenger tried to exit the plane during takeoff. He assaulted a flight attendants, but later explained his aggressive behavior with a sudden memory loss.

Alexander Peskov was one of the passengers of a Utair flight departing from the airport of Naryan-Mar. During takeoff, the man left his seat and headed for the exit as if nothing was happening. The man first approached the flight attendants, but then apparently changed his mind and headed to the exit door.

The flight attendants decided to stop the brawler. The man started fighting back and hit one of the flight attendants several times. Other passengers came to help the crew and rounded him up.

The plane had to return to the airport of departure, where Peskov was delivered to the police. It was later said that the man was not intoxicated. During interrogation, he told the police that he did not remember anything about the incident.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
