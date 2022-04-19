Cristiano Ronaldo to skip MU match vs. Liverpool due to his baby's death

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in the North West Derby against Liverpool due to the death of his newborn baby boy, a message posted on the website of the club said.

"We can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy," the club said in a statement said.

Family is priceless, and Ronaldo supports his loved ones during this extremely difficult time.

"Everybody at Manchester United and indeed the football world is sending love to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, after the club legend made a heart-breaking announcement on Monday evening,” Manchester United said.

Ronaldo (37) announced the death of his newborn son on the evening of April 18. His girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (28) was pregnant with twins.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” the footballer wrote on social media.

Manchester United will play vs. Liverpool on April 19 as part of the 30th round of the English Premier League (EPL). In the previous match, Ronaldo scored a hat trick and helped Manchester United defeat Norwich.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins, a boy and a girl. However, it was only a baby girl that survived labor.

The couple announced pregnancy on October 28, 2021. Ronaldo's announcement on social media gained a record number of 32.8 million likes.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a father of five children, three of whom were born by surrogate mothers. The Portugal captain is raising Cristiano Jr., born in 2010 to an unknown mother, Eva and Mateo, born in 2017 to a surrogate mother, as well as his own daughter, Alana Martina, and a newborn girl, whose name is still unknown.