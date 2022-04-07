Texas teacher quits school after student got severe burns during a science class

Granbury Independent School District reported that the teacher who had left 12-year-student with possible 3rd degree burns during a science experiment, resigned.

The authorities are now maintaining an investigation, which will be later submitted to the district's attorney's office.

A week ago a science teacher organised a science experiment which led to a severe injury of a student. As Granbury Police Department reported, 37-year-old female put hand sanitizer in 12-year old students hand and lit the sanitizer on fire. This meant to be a science experiment, and it led to possible third-degree burns of a teen.

Granbury police found out that this experiment had been done multiple times with other students with no dangerous consequences to their health, CBS Dallas / Fort Worth reports.

Official school representatives denied to comment on the situation.