83-year-old American nun abducted in Africa

An American nun was kidnapped in Burkina Faso from a place where she has been living for eight years. Sister Suellen Tennyson from New Orleans, a Catholic nun was abducted at a gunpoint.
She was kidnapped by an identified group of armed individuals. According to the Archdiocese of New Orleans, was abducted overnight on Monday from the convent at the church's parish in Yalgo.
The reavers vandalised the monastery and took her. Sister Suellen was a nun in the Catholic congregation of the Marianites of Holy Cross.
Two nuns survived the attack and revealed the details to their leader Sister Ann Lacour.
"There was a lot of fear in their voices. They knew that the kidnappers had guns. They went from the kitchen to each one of the bedrooms where the sisters are, but the only one that was kidnapped was Sister Suellen. We suspect they were looking for money and medicine," she said.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States