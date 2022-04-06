83-year-old American nun abducted in Africa

An American nun was kidnapped in Burkina Faso from a place where she has been living for eight years. Sister Suellen Tennyson from New Orleans, a Catholic nun was abducted at a gunpoint.

She was kidnapped by an identified group of armed individuals. According to the Archdiocese of New Orleans, was abducted overnight on Monday from the convent at the church's parish in Yalgo.

The reavers vandalised the monastery and took her. Sister Suellen was a nun in the Catholic congregation of the Marianites of Holy Cross.

Two nuns survived the attack and revealed the details to their leader Sister Ann Lacour.