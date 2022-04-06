Ed Sheeran wins court after being accused of plagiarizing Shape of You

British singer Ed Sheeran has won a battle in high court that was studying if he plagiarised a phrase from a song by Sami Chokri. Judge resolved that Sheeran ‘neither deliberately nor subconsciously’ copied a phrase and put it in his most streamed song Shape of You.

A month ago Sheeran and his crew were accused of stealing phrases from the 2015 song Oh Why by Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue.

On Wednesday, Mr Justice Zacaroli said that the singer “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” took a phrase from Oh Why.

The judge admitted that there were “similarities” between "Oh Why" and "Oh I" in Shape of You, yet the phrases had significant differences.

Sheeran reacted to this ruling in his social media account.