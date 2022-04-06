EN RU FR PT
Bobby Rydell, singer 'Bye Bye Birdie', dies at age 79

Society

Bobby Rydell, singer and teen idol of 60s, has died of complications from pneumonia in Philadelphia. According to a statement made by his marketing and event coordinator Maria Novey, he died Tuesday at a hospital of his hometown.

Rydell was 79. Ten years ago he got a kidney and a liver transplant extending his life.

He was among a wave of teen idols who got famous after Elvis Presley and before the the Beatles.

He had recurring roles on “The Red Skelton Show” and many other television shows. Rydell didn't want to be Hollywood star, so “Birdie” became his only significant movie role.

 

Author`s name: Editorial Team
